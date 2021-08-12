Controversial Mask Mandate Issues Dominate Pocahontas BOE Meeting
The August 10th Pocahontas County Board of Education meeting, was jammed full of citizens wishing to express their opinions about re instituting indoor mask mandates in the schools this year. About seven (7) citizens, presumably mostly parents of students, stood holding signs which said things such as “UNMASK OUR CHILDREN.” “MASKS ARE TO COVID AS A CHAIN-LINK FENCE IS TO A FLY” and “MY CHILD MY CHOICE.”www.alleghenymountainradio.org
