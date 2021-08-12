Controversial Mask Mandate Issues Dominate Pocahontas BOE Meeting

If you’ve heard a rumor recently about TriCounty Health Department you may want to check the source. TriCounty Health shared Monday evening that they have received multiple calls and contacts regarding a Board of Health meeting for mask mandates in schools. “The TriCounty Board of Health for Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett Counties in UTAH is NOT meeting to discuss masks in school,” shares Monday’s announcement. “The Tri-County Board of Health in Denver, COLORADO, is who is meeting.” TriCounty encourages all to pay attention to where they are seeing TriCounty notices, as there is more than one TriCounty Health Department. TriCounty Health also shared an update on local COVID-19 numbers on Monday. As of August 16th, there are 392 active COVID-19 cases, 5 current COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 43 total COVID-19 deaths.