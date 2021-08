Hayes went 0-for-5 in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Brewers. He has just five hits in his last 40 at-bats and is slashing .205/.262/.304 with an 8:31 BB:K since June 28. While it's possible that the wrist injury that forced him to the 60-day IL early in the season is still bothering him, he has played impeccably at third base. With just one home run in his last 176 plate appearances, however, there's a decent chance his left wrist still isn't healthy.