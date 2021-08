Lady Tigers secured the win for the second year in a row at the Twin Lakes Tournament on Saturday! They shaved 17 strokes off of last years score and ended their first week on a high note. Ella Taylor, senior, was the individual medalist of the day with an 80. Sophomore, Audrey Patterson, finished with an 81 for third individual medalist. Junior Varsity completed their fourth tournament of the week. Rookie junior, Alathea Wilson, finished her first tournament!