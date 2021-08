After winning eight games straight, the Philadelphia Phillies have jumped into first place in the National League East. As many thought, the NL East is going to be a tight race towards the end of the year, with the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves still in the mix. The Phillies have caught fire at just the right time with less than two months left, and will need to sustain it from here on out. Here are some keys to how they can do that and capture the East crown.