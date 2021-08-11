Elias Pettersson: “I Just Wanna Play Where There’s a Chance of Winning”

The Detroit Red Wings got another restricted free agent under contract, announcing Adam Erne’s two year extension this morning. Per Elliotte Friedman:. When I made predictions about what each of the RFAs could get, I guessed that Erne would clock in at about $1.75M on a one-year “show me” deal. After scoring 11 goals in a shorter season and when the roster was utterly desperate for scoring of any kind, I thought that maybe Yzerman would do what he did with Bertuzzi and go shorter on term, watch how things played out, and since Erne is a UFA next season, get an extension done during the season if need be.