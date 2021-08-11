Elias Pettersson: “I Just Wanna Play Where There’s a Chance of Winning”
Elias Pettersson is still waiting. The restricted free agent needs a new deal and one has yet to come. While the Vancouver Canucks make a number of offseason changes, he’s without a new contract and while the situation is a bit frustrating, he says he’s also not worried. Pettersson spoke with hockeysverige.se about the negotiations of a new deal, along with team changes and there are some interesting quotes coming from that interview that have some fans in Vancouver a bit concerned.www.yardbarker.com
