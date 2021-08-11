Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Elias Pettersson: “I Just Wanna Play Where There’s a Chance of Winning”

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElias Pettersson is still waiting. The restricted free agent needs a new deal and one has yet to come. While the Vancouver Canucks make a number of offseason changes, he’s without a new contract and while the situation is a bit frustrating, he says he’s also not worried. Pettersson spoke with hockeysverige.se about the negotiations of a new deal, along with team changes and there are some interesting quotes coming from that interview that have some fans in Vancouver a bit concerned.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elias Pettersson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vancouver Canucks#Olympic#Swedish#Chek News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
HockeySportsnet.ca

Iain MacIntyre on Elias Pettersson's comments, upcoming Canucks season

Bob Marjanovich: Lions' first win of season, Stampeders have lost 'star power' this season. B.C. Lions play-by-play voice Bob Marjanovich joins Mike and Jason to talk about the Lions first win of the season, Michael Reilly making a game-time decision start, and Stampeders QB Bo Levi Mitchell throwing four interceptions. Marjanovich discusses the Lions' deep receiving core and kicker Takeru Yamasaki's struggles.
NHLchatsports.com

Elias Pettersson opens up on contract talks and future with Vancouver Canucks

Feb 21, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) skates against the Winnipeg Jets in the third period at Rogers Arena. Jets won 4-3 in Overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports. The future of the Vancouver Canucks franchise lies in Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson....
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Canucks avoid arbitration by signing Jason Dickinson to 3-year contract

Just Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes are left to be signed to new contracts after the Vancouver Canucks agreed to terms with Jason Dickinson on a three-year deal on Saturday. The contract carries an average annual value of $2.65 million per season. When I was looking at comparables for Dickinson...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings: Adam Erne’s Contract Numbers are the Right Ones

The Detroit Red Wings got another restricted free agent under contract, announcing Adam Erne’s two year extension this morning. Per Elliotte Friedman:. When I made predictions about what each of the RFAs could get, I guessed that Erne would clock in at about $1.75M on a one-year “show me” deal. After scoring 11 goals in a shorter season and when the roster was utterly desperate for scoring of any kind, I thought that maybe Yzerman would do what he did with Bertuzzi and go shorter on term, watch how things played out, and since Erne is a UFA next season, get an extension done during the season if need be.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Pettersson and Hughes aren't the only young RFAs waiting for new contracts

As I thought more about the next contracts for Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, I wondered which other high-profile players coming out of their entry-level deals are still unsigned around the league?. The handy filtering tools at CapFriendly delivered a list of 29 names. Sorting by points from the 2020-21...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Eichel and Sabres are Mad, a Process for Pettersson and Hughes

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast: “Eichel’s mad, but I think the Sabres are mad too and Eichel wants to push them and push them, but the Sabres are like, you can’t push us, we have a line in terms of what we’re getting and we’re determined to get it.”
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Remembering Blackhawks’ Legend Tony Esposito

When you have been a part of the National Hockey League since 1926, as the Chicago Blackhawks, you will have some storied names. Players who go beyond being mere men and have become almost mythological figures as the years have gone by. The Blackhawks have plenty of those legends, including Stan Mikita, Pierre Pilotte, and Glenn Hall.
NHLNBC Sports

Coyotes’ rebuild should continue with Keller, Kessel trades

It is not difficult to see what is happening with the Arizona Coyotes this offseason. There is a rebuild underway, and it has already seen the team trade established veterans Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland, Adin Hill, and Darcy Kuemper. Along with those moves, they have spent the past few weeks...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders should sign defenseman Ryan Pulock now

The New York Islanders locked up Adam Pelech earlier this month. Now they should sign Ryan Pulock to a long-term deal as well. Pulock, the Islanders’ top-pairing defenseman becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season. The soon-to-be 27-year old blueliner is on the last year...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Free-agent profile: Derick Brassard

Last season, the 33-year-old caught on with the Coyotes just as training camps were on the horizon, inking a one-year, $1M contract. Brassard spent the majority of the campaign in a middle-six role, mostly on the third line but moving up to the second when needed. It’s basically the role he has held for the past few years and the results were pretty much the same.
NHLchatsports.com

Minnesota Wild: Kevin Fiala getting a new contract — one way or another

Forward Kevin Fiala and the Minnesota Wild are scheduled for an arbitration hearing this week. Fiala has scored94 points in 114 games with the Wild. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The contract impasse between the Minnesota Wild and forward Kevin Fiala will come to an end within the next few...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

The Cost To Land Phil Kessel Revealed.

The Arizona Coyotes are having a fire sale and you can pretty much have anybody on their roster. We've already seen them ship out Darcy Kuemper, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland while taking on some really bad contracts including that of Andrew Ladd and Shayne Gostisbehere. They're not done as...
NHLchatsports.com

Calgary’s lineup will likely feature multiple rookies in 2021–22

Two-time Stanley Cup champions Blake Coleman and Trevor Lewis are now Calgary Flames. So, too, are Tyler Pitlick and Nikita Zadorov, although the latter remains a restricted free agent with a salary arbitration hearing set for Aug. 26. Even with their additions, the Flames still have plenty of holes to...
NHLtheahl.com

Canucks ink Arseneau to AHL deal

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed forward Vincent Arseneau to a one-year American Hockey League contract. Arseneau skated in 13 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets in 2020-21, recording four goals. An eight-year pro from Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Que., Arseneau has skated in 135 AHL games with Utica, San Jose, Worcester and Lake...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Wild, Flames, Kings, Bruins, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there’s been lots of chatter about Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild. GM Bill Guerin has addressed talk of a rumored deal in the KHL. Is he at all worried? Meanwhile, are the Calgary Flames thinking about moving Sean Monahan in a trade? What might an extension between the Boston Bruins and Patrice Bergeron look like? Finally, in a bit of a fun story, newly-signed Phillip Danault had to pay dearly for the right to keep his jersey number in Los Angeles.
NHLYardbarker

Did Chuck Fletcher outsmart the Metropolitan division with Carter Hart extension?

Monday was a busy day when it comes to new contracts, specifically for goalies in the Metropolitan Division. Three Metro goalies signed new deals, and all three contracts were their second NHL contract. Ilya Samsonov of the Washington Capitals signed his second deal with the team. His deal is worth two million dollars for one year. The Flyers signed Carter Hart to a three year deal worth $11.937 million, $3.979 annually. The cherry on top was the contract the New York Rangers gave goalie Igor Shesterkin. Shesterkin signed a four year deal worth $22.67 million, meaning Shesterkin is making $5.67 million per year for the next four seasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy