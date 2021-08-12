Cancel
Lottery

Why Chez Mellusi picked the Badgers and the hope he brings to the running back group

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW
The Sanford Herald
 6 days ago

Paul Chryst had a winning lottery ticket in his pocket for a time this spring and summer, but he waited to cash it in. It wasn’t a scratch-off or the Powerball, rather it was a recruiting win in the form of Chez Mellusi, a running back who was in the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at Clemson. Mellusi had a number of suitors, and University of Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown was one of the first to contact the former four-star prospect after he entered the portal.

