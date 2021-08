“And He said to him, ‘Truly I say to you, today you shall be with Me in Paradise.” — Luke 23:43. A good friend sent me a short snippet from an Alistair Begg sermon that I have not been able to forget. It is probably one of the most moving illustrations of the gospel I have ever heard, and it comes from the incident of the thief on the cross. When Jesus was crucified, His cross was in the middle of two others upon which hung convicted criminals. The crowd was hurling insults at Jesus and so were the two thieves on either side. After a while one of those two came to his senses and realized that he’d been nailed to the cross because he deserved the sentence of death, but that Jesus was suffering unjustly; He had done nothing wrong. The thief then asked Jesus to remember him when He comes into His kingdom and Jesus replied with our text for today.