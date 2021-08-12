Cancel
Steven M. Sipple: Held's 'we have a lot to prove' mentality makes sense for more than just RBs

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
The Sanford Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska running backs coach Ryan Held has a good handle on what the outside world is saying about his position group. "There's a lot of stuff out there (saying) we don't have a very good group," he told reporters following Wednesday's practice. "What is the group? Everything's unproven. So, our guys want to go out and prove that we have talent in the room and can be a position of strength on the football team.

