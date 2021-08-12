Cancel
Lee County, NC

Lee hosting volleyball scrimmage

By JOHN CATE JCATE@SANFORDHERALD.COM
The Sanford Herald
Lee County and several other volleyball teams from around the area will take part in a scrimmage at LCHS on Saturday morning and afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets will be joined by new conference rival Richmond County, Overhills, Northwood, Seaforth, Chatham Central, Berean Baptist and Uwharrie Charter in an event that begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 3:20 p.m. Each school will play four of the others in 50-minute blocks, with a lunch break from 11:50 to 12:30 and each school sitting out two of the six rotations. Three courts will be available and scrimmages will be held simultaneously on all three.

Sanford, NC
