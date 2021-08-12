Cancel
Jefferson County, AL

Jefferson County Department of Health Takes Legal Action Against Bluestone Coke

By Seth Holloway
thecutoffnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the Jefferson County Department of Health filed a Complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against Bluestone Coke. The Department is seeking civil penalties and injunctive relief under the Alabama Air Pollution Control Act of 1971 (the “Air Pollution Control Act”) and the Jefferson County Board of Health Air Pollution Control Rules and Regulations (the “Regulations”). The lawsuit relates to Bluestone’s violations of the Air Pollution Control Act and the Regulations at Bluestone’s coke production facility in the North Birmingham community of Birmingham, Alabama. In addition, the Department has issued a formal denial of Bluestone’s permit. “Our health department believes it is critically important to enforce and ensure compliance with the Air Pollution Control Act and the Board’s Rules and Regulations, which are in place to protect the public’s health”, says Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Health Officer. The Department declined to renew Bluestone’s permit based on Bluestone’s inability to operate its machines and equipment in compliance with the Regulations.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Complaint#The Circuit Court#Jefferson County Health
