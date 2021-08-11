Watch: Becky Hammon on Portland coaching search, breaking barriers and Team USA winning gold
Becky Hammon sits down with Charlotte Wilder to discuss her groundbreaking NBA career including coaching for Gregg Popovich in 2020 when he was ejected. She shares what the process was like interviewing for the head coaching job in Portland, and hopes that one day a woman can interview for an NBA head coaching job without it being news. Hammon also gives details on what to expect from the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Title Game on Amazon Prime video.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0