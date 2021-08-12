Homeless council discusses name change, merger

The Homeless Council of the Ohio Valley and the Community Collaborative Regional Leadership Team discussed a proposed merger between the two organizations and a name change to reflect the changing mission and values.

The Homeless Council will now be called “coalition” instead of “council” as part of the group’s efforts to transition into a nonprofit organization and the changes being made within the group.

“It’s not been determined if the merger will happen,” said Harry Pedigo, coalition chair. “I think the merger is worth exploring.”

Currently, the mission of the coalition is to act as a link between agencies that provide services for and near individuals experiencing homelessness in Owensboro and surrounding areas.

In a meeting with members from the coalition and the CCRLT, Michelle Johnston, executive director for the Daniel Pitino Shelter who is with the CCRLT, said the group is wanting more than that, which will be reflected in the potential merger between the two groups.

“I think that’s where some of this originally grew out of, that we saw more of a need to work together,” said Dan Eaton, director of special initiative for St. Benedict’s Shelter and interim secretary for the coalition. “If we’re all pushing in the same direction on something, we can do better together.”

The CCRLT was created earlier this year to help prevent homelessness and create lasting solutions to social injustice and life-long change.

In the move to a coalition and in merging both groups, Johnston said the goal is to become more action-based within the entire seven-county region, which includes Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.

Currently, she said, there is a general sentiment within the groups that they are mostly focused on information-based outreach. She said ultimately, the combined group would like to take a more regional approach to homelessness and poverty, being more active in all seven counties to provide outreach and resources.

Combining resources between the groups as well as all seven counties will create a larger platform to reach more people, she said.

“If we just combined efforts, we would actually make better progress in our region, not just in Daviess County, but in our entire region,” Johnston said. “We all are interdependent on one another, and everything that we do affects the surrounding counties. If we are, indeed, moving to a larger platform to work from, it makes more sense to combine efforts.”

Johnston said changes will also include bringing individuals into the organization that have experience with homelessness to gain more input about what is needed by those who know first-hand.

Discussions regarding the potential merger will continue in future meetings with the coalition.

“Collaborations and partnerships can only empower each agency, the community and the population we serve,” Pedigo said.

