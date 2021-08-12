The mall was really something in its day

I was off last week, and my wife and I went out to Towne Square Mall to look around.

Only a handful of stores remain.

I still have faith that the place will find a good use in the not-to-distant future.

But for those of us who were there on March 1, 1978, when it opened, it’s a sad reminder of better days.

There were more than 50 brand new stores there then.

And 1,000 people were working in them, they said.

Sears had opened a few days earlier on the south end of the mall.

So, we had been able to stand at the door to the mall and get a glimpse of it.

And it was something.

The night before the mall, which was considered way out in the country then, opened, the Owensboro Symphony played for a benefit inside it.

And more than 1,000 people came to get a preview.

When it opened on March 1, an estimated 5,000 people poured into the mall to see what was then western Kentucky’s largest mall.

Traffic filled both lanes of Frederica, bumper to bumper all the way back to 25th Street — 25 blocks away.

And the right lane was jammed all the way to Ninth Street.

It had the atmosphere of a county fair with Miss Kentucky, Col. Davie Owens (a costumed character) and OMI, a talking robot from radio station WOMI, greeting visitors.

Carousel Hot Dogs, one of the early stores, sold 5,500 regular hot dogs that first week.

Estimates for the first year’s sales would range from $25 million to $77 million.

They said the mall drew an estimated 75,000 to 100,000 regular shoppers that year.

And Baskin-Robbins, which was in the mall then, reported the sale of 240,000 ice cream cones that year.

Opening day saw Jaccard Jewelers, a high-end store; the first Bacon’s outside Louisville; Waldenbooks; Morrison’s Cafeteria; Osco Drugs; Woolsey’s Toys and a lot more stores that were new to the community.

And stores like Wax Works records and S.W. Anderson added mall locations.

It was like a downtown all under roof where it didn’t rain or snow and the temperature was constant year-round.

But times change.

And malls fell out of favor for reasons I still don’t understand.

But, boy, it was good while it lasted.

