McFarland to headline Free Comic Book Day

By Freddie Bourne Messenger-Inquirer
Posted by 
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVLFV_0bPJFiqZ00
Charlie McFarland, writer of “The Citizen”, holds a framed cover of the first issue at Big Bang Toys-Comics -Games on Aug. 11. Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

Local comic book writer Charlie McFarland will be the special guest at Free Comic Book Day at Big Bang Toys-Comics-Games at Towne Square North on Aug. 14.

McFarland plans to debut physical copies of his new comic book series “The Citizen,” which has been published by national publishing company Action Lab Comics.

The exhaustion of superheroes from comics transitioning into blockbusters inspired McFarland to create something less traditional.

“It was a relatively simple premise of just taking a “Superman” story and reversing it,” McFarland said. “It’s about the only normal guy in the city full of superheroes, and he’s just trying to live his life and get through a day without everyone trying to save him for every disaster that happens.”

McFarland has been writing since he can remember, finding inspiration from Dav Pilkey and the “Captain Underpants” collection to pursue it as more than a hobby.

“I remember seeing interviews with [Dav] when I was kid where he was talking about ‘I was doing this when I was in grade school, and now I’m getting paid to do this for a living,’ and I thought that [Dav] was the coolest guy ever,” McFarland said. “That’s what I want to do.”

McFarland’s experience of attempting a career as a screenwriter in Los Angeles has helped him visualize and structure his writing process, though he admits there are times he has to force himself to type his ideas on his computer screen.

“Writing (“The Citizen”) is like writing a script for a movie. It’s panel by panel,” McFarland said. “You’re trying so hard to actually (write), but most of your day’s spent thinking ‘Oh, I should be writing right now.’ ”

McFarland credits the book’s artist, Aleksandar Jovic, for giving his creations life, despite them never meeting face-to-face.

“(Aleksandar) lives in Serbia. We have only interacted through the computer,” McFarland said. “When I was living in Los Angeles (in 2012), I was wanting to write a comic (“Knoxville”) ... and drawing is not my skill set. I went onto this random forum for people who did art.”

Jovic reached out to McFarland and offered to do the artwork for free. Even though the project did not go anywhere and they lost contact for a few years, Jovic was ecstatic when McFarland reached out via email for assistance on the anthology series “It Came Out on a Wednesday,” which has since established a loyal following, and the partnership has continued.

There has been a small hype for Saturday’s event, and McFarland is unsure if he will have enough copies of “The Citizen” to go around.

“(We’re) trying to get copies of it,” McFarland said. “I don’t think this small publisher expected so many people from one little town in Kentucky to order so many copies of it.”

Still, McFarland is looking forward to meeting fans of his work this weekend.

“There’s a lot of people that are excited about it, and I’m very happy about that,” McFarland said. “(But), I’m nervous because I’ve never done anything like this, but I think that it’ll be fun.”

Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com

