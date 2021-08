TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- All members of the U.S. military must get a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-September, the Pentagon announced Monday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin noted that the deadline could be moved up if the vaccine receives final approval sooner from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or if infection rates continue to rise. "I will seek the president's approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon" full FDA approval, "whichever comes first," Austin said in his memo, which was released on Twitter.