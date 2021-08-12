Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China sentences former senior ICBC banker to life for bribery

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 5 days ago

BEIJING (Reuters) – China sentenced Gu Guoming, a former senior banker at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), to life in jail after being found guilty of bribery, state media said on Thursday. China’s top anti-graft body has put high-profile financial officials under increased scrutiny in recent years, with...

wdez.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icbc#Bribery#Icbc#Reuters#Xinhua News Agency#China Development Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan puts China firmly on leadership hook

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fall of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul is an historic moment in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has long argued that Asian security should be managed by Asians. Now the pressure is on to show that China can help stabilise Afghanistan economically while protecting Chinese investments nearby. He has his work cut out.
IndiaNew York Post

Detainee says China has secret jail in Dubai, holds Uyghurs

A young Chinese woman says she was held for eight days at a Chinese-run secret detention facility in Dubai along with at least two Uyghurs, in what may be the first evidence that China is operating a so-called “black site” beyond its borders. The woman, 26-year-old Wu Huan, was on...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Xi’s Dictatorship Threatens the Chinese State

In his quest for personal power, he’s rejected Deng Xiaoping’s economic reform path and turned the Communist Party into an assemblage of yes-men. Xi Jinping, the ruler of China, suffers from several internal inconsistencies which greatly reduce the cohesion and effectiveness of his leadership. There is a conflict between his beliefs and his actions and between his public declarations of wanting to make China a superpower and his behavior as a domestic ruler. These internal contradictions have revealed themselves in the context of the growing conflict between the U.S. and China.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan eases as geopolitical turmoil hurts fragile sentiment

SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged lower against a firmer dollar on Tuesday, as political tension in Afghanistan hurt already fragile market sentiment. Signs of economic slowdown in China have piled downside pressure on the yuan this week, and developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized the capital Kabul increased risk aversion in global markets to lift the dollar and drag the yuan lower. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4765 per dollar, 48 pips or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4717. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4781 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4796 at midday, 46 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Despite the recent deterioration in market sentiment, traders said falls in the yuan were rather limited, as investors await minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting due on Wednesday and the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium next week for clues on the timing of Fed tapering. The annual conference of central bankers could "have a greater impact on global financial markets", said Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank. "Some market participants are waiting for the Fed to reveal signals on pulling back on bond buying. And now it's the calm before the storm," Sun said, expecting the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar in the near term. Ming Ming, head of fixed income research at Citic Securities, said Fed's recent guidance on market expectation could avoid "taper tantrum" this time. "Persistent trade surplus and foreign capital inflows since the pandemic have supported China's FX reserves and adequate preparations for the subsequent pressure on the yuan," Ming said in a note. Investor hopes for more easing measures to underpin the Chinese economy rose again after Premier Li Keqiang told a cabinet meeting on Monday that China would step up "cross-cyclical" adjustments, keep economic operations within a reasonable range, and make good use of local government debt to spur effective investment. "We expect local government bond issuance to accelerate and public spending to pick up. In terms of monetary policy, we expect the PBOC to keep liquidity ample and provide targeted credit support for SMEs and those sectors in difficulty," economists at BNP Paribas said in a note. In global markets, the dollar index rose to 92.709 by midday from the previous close of 92.622, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4814 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4765 6.4717 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.4796 6.475 -0.07% Divergence from 0.05% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.75% Spot change since 2005 27.73% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.72 98.64 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.709 92.622 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4814 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6629 -2.80% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
Celebritiesfroggyweb.com

China state media calls for cleanup of online fan behaviour

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Irrational and undesirable online fan behaviour in China interferes with socio-economic and cultural order, and should be addressed and corrected, a commentary in the Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper said on Tuesday. “Following stars is a personal choice, but it should not cross bottom lines and...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Ex-regulators earn US$460,000 to help firms decode China crackdown

(Aug 16): Companies in China are scouring ministries and regulators for officials willing to cross over and help them navigate a sweeping crackdown on the private sector that has upended some of the nation’s most high-profile firms. Officials at watchdogs in charge of the financial system, and those from ministries...
Retail985theriver.com

China to strengthen macro policies to support employment – state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will strengthen fiscal and monetary policies to support employment, a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang said, according to a report from state television on Monday. Data released earlier showed China’s factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as...
Businessaustinnews.net

Xinhua world economic news summary at 0900 GMT, Aug. 16

HONG KONG -- Paul Chan, financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said on Sunday that Hong Kong's economy will continue to improve with the support of the motherland's package of measures. Chan said in his blog that taking into account the strong performance of Hong...
Public Healthalbuquerquenews.net

Xinhua Headlines: China aims to balance COVID-19 control, economic growth

NANJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- While imposing strict measures including mass testing and widespread travel restrictions to contain the latest Delta variant outbreak, China, the world's second-largest economy, has continued to drive economic growth. The Chinese mainland reported 24 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the majority in...
Accidentswcn247.com

Flooded coal mine in China's Qinghai kills 1, 19 trapped

BEIJING (AP) — A team of 200 Chinese police, emergency workers and experts is trying to rescue 19 trapped coal miners in the northwestern province of Qingha, after water flooded into the mine. Rescuers have retrieved two workers, one of whom had died, state media Xinhua News Agency said. Local authorities said in a press conference Sunday, the mine had been ordered by the province to stop operating and fix its safety issues on Aug. 2. China’s coal mines are among the world’s deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
Foreign PolicyBoston Globe

China sentences Canadian businessman to 11 years in prison

For years, as Michael Spavor tried to expand his business in North Korea, China appeared to offer the stable base from where he could set up deals, tours, and even diplomatic forays into the North involving Dennis Rodman, the retired basketball star. On Wednesday, Spavor became a warning about the...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Canada condemns sentencing of its citizen in China

Ottawa [Canada], August 11 (ANI): Canada on Wednesday condemned China's conviction and sentencing of its citizen Michael Spavor in "the strongest possible terms."Canada's Spavor, who was detained by China in 2018, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Chinese court on charges of espionage. "This decision is...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

China’s Weibo fires PR executive over bribery allegations

(Aug 11): Weibo Corp., which operates a Chinese social media platform akin to Twitter, has fired a senior executive over allegations that he took bribes. The company has fired Mao Taotao, who joined Weibo in 2010 and oversees public relations, and will not rehire him again, according to an internal notice seen by Bloomberg News. The corporation, which was spun-off from Sina Corp. and counts Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. as one of its backers, is currently cooperating with police investigators over the matter, the notice said.
Businessprweek.com

Edelman China employs senior specialists

Edelman has named Justin Teo as chief digital officer in China who will be tasked with elevating the agency’s digital transformation, building up key capabilities in social commerce, performance optimisation and B2B demand generation. He joins from VMLY&R Commerce (previously Geometry) where he served in a similar role. Additionally, Nelson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy