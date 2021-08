Frima Studio is getting closer and closer to finishing its newest title - Disciples: Liberation, a strategic RPG with turn-based combat. The player's main task in the game will be to liberate the dark land of Nevendaar, where the action takes place. If this sounds interesting to you, we have good news - on the game's card on Steam the devs added the release date and system requirements. You will be able to check the game on October 21, 2021, not only on PC, but also on PS4, PS5, XOne, and XSX|S.