Bryce Miller: Billie Jean King lauds Osaka, Biles for leading conversations on mental health

EXCLUSIVE: After executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith introduced a show distinguished by the remarkable amount of candor on personal issues facing women and families with the Facebook series Red Table Talk, the brand is expanding into the realm of sports. Red Table Talk Productions is developing The Toughest Opponent, with Brandon Marshall set to host. As the focus on the mental pressure on athletes has been thrust into the news through Olympian gymnast Simone Biles, tennis star Naomi Osaka, tennis star Rafael Nadal, and NFL stars Richard Sherman and Aaron Rodgers, the subject could not be more timely. And who...