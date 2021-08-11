First Reviews and Launch Trailer for AC: Valhalla's Siege of Paris DLC

New information about unannounced DLC for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla appeared in the web. In one of them we may meet the protagonist of AC: Odyssey. There are only eight days left until the release of the Siege of Paris DLC for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Since the E3 2021 fair, however, we have known that this will not be the last expansion for the twelfth full-fledged installment of the series. Not much is known about the next one (or ones to follow, who knows) - it's said to explore the Norse land of fire, Muspelheim, and the story may be somehow connected to the journey of the god Odin through the nine worlds. A YouTube user named j0nathan, known for his numerous leaks about the Assassin's Creed series, however, has come up with more information - according to j0nathan, in the upcoming DLC Eivor will encounter Kassandra, the canonical main character of AC: Odyssey. This topic is taken up by the material below (in French).