F2P MMO Bless Unleashed Conquered Steam, but Not Player Hearts
Bless Unleashed has been quite successful on Steam. At least in terms of the number of active players, as the console MMORPG's PC release didn't generate much enthusiasm. A reboot of an MMORPG from a couple of years ago that failed to gain popularity twice wouldn't seem like a candidate for the Steam charts. Meanwhile, for five days after the release, the free Bless Unleashed from Round 8 Studios has been frequently featured in the top ten activity lists on Valve's platform. At the time of writing this text, the title is being played by over 60,000 people at the same time.www.gamepressure.com
