F2P MMO Bless Unleashed Conquered Steam, but Not Player Hearts

gamepressure.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBless Unleashed has been quite successful on Steam. At least in terms of the number of active players, as the console MMORPG's PC release didn't generate much enthusiasm. A reboot of an MMORPG from a couple of years ago that failed to gain popularity twice wouldn't seem like a candidate for the Steam charts. Meanwhile, for five days after the release, the free Bless Unleashed from Round 8 Studios has been frequently featured in the top ten activity lists on Valve's platform. At the time of writing this text, the title is being played by over 60,000 people at the same time.

#Bless Unleashed#Mmo#Bless Online#F2p Mmo Bless#Mmorpg#Round 8 Studios#Valve#World Of Warcraft#New World
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Upcoming MMO New World Delayed Again

New World, the upcoming MMO from Amazon Games has been delayed yet again with only a month before it was set to release. It is now set to be released near the end of September. This decision was reached based on feedback gathered during the recent current closed beta test for the game.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Bless Unleashed is Out Now on PC | MMORPG.com

Wasnt expecting much but around 40k players atm isnt that bad. Only dislike it, that I need to use VPN to play it. Pfff Netherlands/Belgium have it hard with some games. Mostly Negative reviews already out the gate, for various reasons it seems. Was looking at steam reviews (negative ones)....
Video GamesGamasutra

PopCap alumni launch new F2P studio Manta Ray in London

Former PopCap executive Mike Cochrane has rounded up a number of his fellow PopCap teammates to kickstart a new free-to-play game studio in London, UK. The studio is called Electric Manta. Electric Manta’s formation was announced via an interview with GamesBeat, where the team talked about their goals for the...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

PUBG as F2P? Upcoming Free Week Could be a Test

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds may follow in the footsteps of Fortnite: Battle Royale. The developers have confirmed a free week in the game, which could be a test before the game switches to free-to-play. Playerunknown' s Battlegrounds was a de facto pioneer of the battle royale genre and still enjoys considerable popularity....
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Bless Unleashed Goes Live On Steam Today, But It’s Been Rocky So Far

It’s official. Bless Unleashed has launched on PC via Steam — although, looking at the current reviews, you may want to wait to jump in. There’s a solid amount of complaints about lag and crashing. That said, if you’re willing to brave the launch issues, there are a few launch events going on in the game right now. Starting today, a Welcome Ticket Event is under way. This event lasts until August 25 during which time players can hunt down Welcome Tickets in the game world and use them to obtain the “Launching Anniversary GM Gift Box.”
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Player-run Open Perpetuum goes fully free-to-play on Steam

Care for a little free-to-play sandbox gaming? How about one where you are a robot in an open world? If you’ve been curious about the game Open Perpetuum but didn’t want to buy in, you’ll now no longer have to do so as the devs have announced (in a rather brusque manner) that the game will be free-to-play and is asking for people to “stop pestering [them] about it.” That’s it. That’s the announcement.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

‘Mech-based MMORPG Perpetuum Made F2P By Its Fan Developers

Take a ride with me in my time machine, all the way back to the first half of the last decade, when — thanks to the explosion of early access — anyone and everyone was creating an MMORPG and casting it out into the wild for people to try (and hopefully spend money on). A few, like Star Citizen, hit it big. Others, like Crowfall, made do on smaller crowdfunding amounts and eventually saw their way to launch. Still others, like Pathfinder Online, looked to have a chance but fizzled out.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

A Game Of Thrones MMO System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1700+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X600 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 210. Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6750 2.66GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 6000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 3870 or NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT. RAM: 3...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

MMO Week in Review: New World’s delay, Bless Unleashed’s launch, Blizzard’s dumpster fire

Doesn’t it feel as if J. Allen Brack stepping down as head of Blizzard was a long time ago? But it was only Tuesday, the same day Activision-Blizzard announced its quarterly financials and we learned that Blizzard’s revenues were down and it had lost yet another 1M monthly active users across all its games, meaning it’s now shed 12M players since the beginning of 2018 – or 31%. Needless to say, the rest of the week for the Blizzard sexual harassment/discrimination scandal wasn’t much better.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Bless Unleashed Finally Out on PC, Comes with Three Founder’s Packs

Good new PC players! Bless Unleashed is now available for the platform. You can now experience the dynamic and sprawling world on PC. Be immersed in the vibrant landscapes especially with the unrivaled graphics. Bless Unleashed was initially developed for Xbox One with beta conducted back in November 2019. The...
Agriculturegamepur.com

Best ways to farm Star Seeds in Bless Unleashed

Star Seeds are a vital resource for progressing through Bless Unleashed, allowing you to buy items from the Marketplace, fast travel, and self revives, among other uses. Acquiring them efficiently will make your grind much more enjoyable, so here are our tips on how to get the most Star Seeds in the least amount of time.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Bless Unleashed Soul Crystals and what to do with them

Bless Unleashed Soul Crystals are rare items you only get from defeating rarer bosses, but the MMO is less clear on what you’re actually supposed to do with them. You have a couple of options for how to spend your hard-won Crystals. One of them is definitely not worth your time, however.
Video GamesPCGamesN

MMORPG Bless Unleashed reaches Steam’s top ten after one weekend

It’s a good time to be an MMO that’s not World of Warcraft. As WoW players continue to seek alternatives, Final Fantasy XIV has hit record numbers, Amazon’s New World has made a massive impact in beta, and now players are even flocking to Bless Unleashed, a revamped version of the cancelled Bless Online.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Bless Unleashed’s PC launch is marked by 61K arrivals, server issues, region block, and rough Steam reviews

So, how did the PC launch of Bless Unleashed go? I guess we’ll say “bumpy” to start off with. The action MMORPG’s launch certainly saw a lot of early interest, with SteamDB recording over 61,000 players hopping in initially and just about as many in-game at the time of this writing. However, this hasn’t happened without cost, as the game’s servers apparently strained under the load. Round 8 Studio is offering some freebies as recompense and is also expanding the Dream Dungeon server to accommodate the crowd.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds MMO is coming to PC

A possible Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds PC release date may have been revealed, as the MMO based on the popular Ni No Kuni JRPG series is making the jump from mobile to PC. The Ni No Kuni MMO PC release was revealed by a new rating on the Taiwan Game Rating Board, so may be on its way next year when the iOS and Android version of the Cross Worlds game heads for a Western release.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Stream Team: Live first impressions of Bless Unleashed on PC

After some beta testing and some delays, Bless Unleashed has arrived to the PC, and it’s time for MOP’s Chris to dive in for really real this time and see whether the weeks spent refining the game has made any significant changes to his initial beta impressions. Just us today at 12:00 p.m. EDT and see if this game gets a second chance at a first impression!
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Goat Simulator: MMO Simulator System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4300 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 3600+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 3600 Series or NVIDIA GeForce GT 330. Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q6400 2.13GHz / AMD Phenom 9500 Quad-Core. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 5670 1GB DDR3 or...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Bless Unleashed skill point reset and how to farm skill points

Bless Unleashed skill point reset is an often-requested feature in the MMO, thanks in no small part to the vast array of equippable Blessings and the skills they unlock. While the feature might be planned for a future update, Bless Unleashed has a couple of handy ways to max out Blessings and skill points even if you make some bad investments early on.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Bless Unleashed formally launches on PC today, counting 40K players in final test

It’s launch day for Bless Unleashed – the PC version, that is – and it’s been a long, long time coming. Readers will recall that Bless Online originally launched in the west on PC back in 2018. It didn’t go well, and after several server closures and a corporate merge, Bless Online itself was sunsetted in 2019. But just a few months after Bless Online launched, Neowiz and Round8Studio announced a console version of the game that shared the IP but little else. That version of the game launched in early 2020, and then the company spent the better part of that year and this one testing and retesting a PC version of the console one that was spun off from the closed PC MMO. It’s been a ride.

