F2P MMO Bless Unleashed Conquered Steam, but Not Player Hearts

Take a ride with me in my time machine, all the way back to the first half of the last decade, when — thanks to the explosion of early access — anyone and everyone was creating an MMORPG and casting it out into the wild for people to try (and hopefully spend money on). A few, like Star Citizen, hit it big. Others, like Crowfall, made do on smaller crowdfunding amounts and eventually saw their way to launch. Still others, like Pathfinder Online, looked to have a chance but fizzled out.