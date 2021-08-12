Resurgent Quantrill strong again in loss

Cal Quantrill is on quite a nice run. Since he became a full-time starter on June 15, the right-hander has appeared in 12 games and posted a 3.13 ERA over those 64 innings. He doesn’t pitch particularly deep, only once getting into the seventh inning and quite a few times not making it past the fourth, but when he’s on the mound he’s found ways to be effective. He’s allowed 53 hits in that stretch including just five homers, and while he’s only struck out 48, he’s also only walked 21. Old school types might praise his grit, his ability to “find a way”, but at the end of the day, he’s been effective. That’s not to say it’s time to start believing in Quantrill as a top-end-of-the-rotation type of pitcher ready to stack hardware — not yet anyway — but there’s certainly a lot to like about how he’s growing.