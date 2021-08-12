Cancel
MLB

Resurgent Quantrill strong again in loss

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND -- For the fourth time in his last five starts, Cal Quantrill turned in a quality outing -- but the Indians still walked away with a loss. If nothing else, the 26-year-old righty is proving just how valuable he can be in the Indians’ rotation. Despite the right-hander’s efforts,...

