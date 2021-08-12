Cancel
Douglas County, NV

Douglas County legal - 15371

Record-Courier
Cover picture for the articleNOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Tax Parcel No.: 1318-15-817-001 PTN; 1318-15-818-001 PTN; 1318-15-822-001 PTN 1318-15-823-001 PTN YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Christopher B. Conley (NV Bar # 13325), as duly appointed Trustee, Successor Trustee, or Substituted Trustee under the Deed of Trust(s) executed by the Trustor(s) shown on Exhibit “A” for the benefit of the Beneficiaries shown on Exhibit “A”, and recorded among the Official Records of Douglas County, Nevada, and pursuant to that certain Notice of Default thereunder recorded, all as shown on Exhibit “A”, will sell at public auction for cash, lawful money of the United States of America, (a cashier’s check payable to said trustee on a state or national bank, a state or federal credit union, or a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank) all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, as more fully described on Exhibits “A” & “B”. PARCEL NO. 1318-15-817-001 PTN Exhibit A-1 File Number Contract No. Trustors Beneficiary Deed of Trust Instrument No. Substitution of Trustee Instrument No. Notice of Default Recording Date Notice of Default Instrument No. Lien Amount ($) PNV- SS-119-001 000571401363 Erinn Mae S Lawas Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc. 847746 4/12/2021 4/13/2021 2021-965430 $10,317.99 PNV-SS-119-004 000571101740 Douglas C Saathoff and Patricia L Saathoff, Trustees of The Saathoff Revocable Living Trust, dated June 8, 2001 Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc. 791968 4/12/2021 4/13/2021 2021-965430 $82,236.36 PNV-SS-119-006 000571600725 Patricia A Chambers Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc. 886760 4/12/2021 4/13/2021 2021-965430 $86,921.14 PNV-SS-121-001 000571501261 Don W Tibbals and Sandra L Tibbals Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc. 869381 4/12/2021 4/13/2021 2021-965430 $24,777.73 PARCEL NO. 1318-15-818-001 PTN Exhibit A-2 File Number Contract No. Trustors Beneficiary Deed of Trust Instrument No. Substitution of Trustee Instrument No. Notice of Default Recording Date Notice of Default Instrument No. Lien Amount ($) PNV-SS-119-002 000571800036 Walter C Bell and Enriquita Cecelia Bell Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc. 912353 4/12/2021 4/13/2021 2021-965430 $31,291.03 PNV-SS-119-003 000571601210 Nancy Carol Bell Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc. 891761 4/12/2021 4/13/2021 2021-965430 $7,766.95 PARCEL NO. 1318-15-822-001 PTN 1318-15- 823-001 PTN Exhibit A-3 File Number Contract No. Trustors Beneficiary Deed of Trust Instrument No. Substitution of Trustee Instrument No. Notice of Default Recording Date Notice of Default Instrument No. Lien Amount ($) PNV-SS-119-005 002191402627 Shirley A Rogers and Kevin Rogers Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc. 851484 4/12/2021 4/13/2021 2021-965430 $14,652.04 Exhibit “B-1” As to Units 7101, 7102, 7103, 7201, 7202, 7203, 7301, 7302 and 7303: A B C D E.

