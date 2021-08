When Wayfair approached me and asked if I would participate in their Save Big, Give Back sale, which benefits homelessness, I couldn’t say no. Wayfair is committed to helping find sustainable solutions to Homelessness and helping everyone have the feeling of home. From now until August 10th, Wayfair is donating 10% of its proceeds from the sale to Built for Zero- Community Solutions. Built for Zero is a movement of more than 80 communities working to measurably and equitably end homelessness.