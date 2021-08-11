Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos vet Justin Simmons likes what he sees from rookie Pat Surtain

By Jon Heath
USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Broncos first-round draft pick Pat Surtain II has received positive reviews from teammates and coaches through the first three weeks of training camp. Surtain’s father played cornerback in the NFL, and it’s clear that he observed and applied his dad’s approach to his own career. “The way he carries...

broncoswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nickel#American Football#Gallery Broncos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos trade options with the Minnesota Vikings

The Denver Broncos are about to have joint practices and a preseason game with the Minnesota Vikings. Could the two teams come together on a trade?. Although most NFL teams at this point have not even played a single preseason game, the cold reality of 90-man rosters being cut down to 53 guys for each team is not far off. Although the reality of roster cuts is brutal for the players involved, it’s fascinating for fans and media to speculate on because you just never know what teams are going to do. The Denver Broncos have some big decisions ahead.
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLknbr.com

49ers waive Josh Rosen, claim former Ravens, Broncos corner

Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images. Josh Rosen’s time with the 49ers is over. You can’t even really call it an experiment, or project, because whatever it was, wasn’t going anywhere. Rosen failed to impress the 49ers since signing with the team’s practice squad last season, and stuck around on the training camp roster this year.
NFLallfans.co

Here’s Why Broncos Fans Should Expect 1,000 Yards From Rookie RB Javonte Williams

The Denver Broncos hired George Paton as general manager this past January to resurrect an organization that has posted the worst five-year record in NFL history for a team coming off a Super Bowl championship. Paton described the Broncos as a ‘sleeping giant,’ referencing the team’s youthful talent with players like tight end Noah Fant and wideout Jerry Jeudy.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

One Notable Player on Hot Seat After Vikings First Preseason Game

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer doesn’t mince words on any topic, and his terseness is supersized when discussing special teams personnel. Nothing went right for the Vikings on Saturday versus the Denver Broncos – except for maybe Wyatt Davis’ development – during a 33-6 spanking at U.S. Bank Stadium. Zimmer opted to rest 30 players while leaving 60 men available. Most of the players on the field were of second and third-string caliber. Denver did not mass-rest its roster, so the mismatch was evident early in the first quarter. The Broncos defensive line – good against anybody but especially backup players – sliced through the Vikings offensive trenches. Drew Lock and K.J. Hamler skewered Minnesota’s secondary through the air. And the Broncos generally outperformed the Vikings on all levels.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Pat Shurmur should take cues from glory days

As the Denver Broncos continue through the trials and tribulations of training camp, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur should potentially look at another way to run the offense, one that proved successful during the Broncos back-to-back Super Bowl years: Utilize the fullback position. Last year saw Denver’s offense try to do...
NFLallfans.co

Broncos-Vikings Clip Showcases Rookie CB Patrick Surtain II is As-Advertised

As Denver Broncos training camp progresses, it’s clear GM George Paton had a reason for passing on Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the ninth pick in the first round of the NFL draft, opting instead to select the talented Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Although not universally popular, Paton...
Sportsallfans.co

Former Broncos T Ryan Clady: `I’m liking what I’m seeing’ from current O-line

Former Broncos tackle Ryan Clady caught up with team reporter Sydney Jones after practice to talk about his impressions of Garett Bolles, celebrating Peyton Manning’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in Canton this weekend and more. Subscribe to Broncos » https://www.youtube.com/broncos. American Jade Carey, 21, nailed all four of...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

What to Expect from Broncos Preseason Matchup with Vikings

After a long and tedious offseason NFL football is finally back. These preseason games can oftentimes be the best way for coaches to determine the state of the team and the roster. This year’s preseason looks a little different for Denver than most years. Both Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock are vying for that starting role and will likely go all out in these games to prove that one is better than the other. Here is a look at the quarterback battle, players on the edge of the roster and more from preseason week one.
NFLmilehighsports.com

Denver Broncos guard Netane Muti pushes for starting role

The Denver Broncos offensive guard Netane Muti had an impressive showing against the Minnesota Vikings. In the team’s first preseason game, the youngster showed glimpses of the player he can be. But really, the former Fresno State standout’s performance should not come as a surprise. Muti is an absolute physical...
NFLchatsports.com

What will the Broncos see against the Minnesota Vikings?

This weekend marks the beginning of the Broncos’ preseason slate, and while it’d be awesome to Fangio steer Denver to an undefeated record, the most important part is staying healthy as the decision makers use the upcoming games to help evaluate the roster. Today also marks the Broncos’ first practice...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Long-term offensive line projections

Denver Broncos OL Dalton Risner and Lloyd Cushenberry III. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. Heading into the 2021 NFL season, the Denver Broncos have three spots on the interior offensive line, but as many as five potential starters. The Denver Broncos have a good problem on their hands....
NFLGazette

Broncos rookie Pat Surtain II doesn't disappoint in NFL debut

MINNEAPOLIS — Pat Surtain II didn't disappoint. The Broncos' rookie cornerback and first-round pick from Alabama was as advertised in his NFL debut Saturday in Minnesota. He started the game with a big third down pass break-up and ended the game with a 30-yard pick-6, leaving the game in the middle of the second quarter as everyone had seen enough of the rookie to know he was legit.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: 5 players that won’t be with the team in 2022

Even though the 2021 NFL season hasn’t started, it’s worth looking at players who may not be with the Broncos in the 2022 season. Most goodbyes are tough. For the Denver Broncos, they have several positions with a surplus of talent, and some of that talent may not be with the team in 2022.
NFLDenver Post

Broncos Briefs: Pat Surtain II caps first appearance with pick six

MINNEAPOLIS – Broncos rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II accomplished a rarity in Saturday’s 33-6 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings: The walk-off pick six. In his final play of work, Surtain intercepted a Jake Browning pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. Earlier in the first half, he had a third-down pass break-up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy