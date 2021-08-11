Broncos vet Justin Simmons likes what he sees from rookie Pat Surtain

After a long and tedious offseason NFL football is finally back. These preseason games can oftentimes be the best way for coaches to determine the state of the team and the roster. This year’s preseason looks a little different for Denver than most years. Both Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock are vying for that starting role and will likely go all out in these games to prove that one is better than the other. Here is a look at the quarterback battle, players on the edge of the roster and more from preseason week one.