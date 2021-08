JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After serving as interim director for the past two months, Jessica Seitz was named Missouri KidsFirst’s newest executive director this week. Seitz served as the organization’s policy director for nearly four years before she was tapped to step into the leadership role. She has successfully lobbied for a requirement to provide trauma-informed, developmentally appropriate sexual abuse prevention education in schools as well as the implementation of safeguards for children in Missouri’s unlicensed schools this year.