Registration Specialist HRRMC has a full-time Registration Specialist opportunity available.

Class of ’25 Registration Bundle: We are excited to welcome you, class of ’25, to our Ingraham RamFam for the 21-22 Schoolyear! We look forward to seeing you (hopefully in person) in the Fall! If you are not planning on attending Ingraham, please email Cindy Spencer ( cgspencer@seattleschools.org ) what school you will be attending. First: We will have a live Question and Answer session on Teams April 23 at 5pm Click here for the video of the Q & A session: LINK This will be recorded and posted for later viewing. This can be registration and course questions, activities and club questions, student life, etc! However, we won’t have any information on what next school year will look like in regards to COVID-19 protocols such as full time in person or hybrid schedules. Second: Before doing the pre-registration form and the online portal, check out this course catalog which includes our scope and sequence for core classes, and has descriptions for every class we offer. Course Catalog Here Third: Then take a look at your graduation requirements here. Fourth: Next you’ll need to complete the Pre-Registration Microsoft Forms. You can translate it into Spanish, Arabic and Amharic. Be sure to click Print or Save to PDF after you submit to save your responses for your records. Fill it out here. If you are new to Seattle Public Schools, this is your last step! Please complete this form by May 7th. Fifth (for current SPS students only): View the instructional video on how to complete the registration portal. View it here. Please note some changes to our registration process were implemented after the video was created. The registration deadline has been extended to May 7. The science department has changed the model for PhysicsA/ChemistryA Honors, and all sections will be honors inclusive. You will choose whether or not to participate in the honors option in the fall for PACA, LA9, and WH ½. Last step (for current SPS students only): Login to the STUDENT SOURCE account and complete the online registration. Please complete this step by May 7th. If after our Live Q&A you still have questions, feel free to reach out to your student’s IHS counselor. If you have any systems issues and errors, please email Jensen Bonney. Leanne Hust – Last names A-Du lkhust@seattleschools.org.