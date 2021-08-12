SUNRISE SIDE BULLETIN BOARD

The Alpena High School Class of 1958 is planning to have a reunion on Sept. 10 at the Alpena Yacht Club. Save the date, and pass the word to your out-of-town classmates. The 38th Annual Alpena Antique Tractor and Steam Engine Show will be held Friday through Sunday at 6850 French Road, Alpena. Gates open daily at 9 a.m. The show will feature Oliver Tractors, a daily flea market from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and primitive camping for $10 per night on a first-come, first-served basis. A tractor parade will be at 2:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. A pancake breakfast will be held from 9 a.m. until sold out on Sunday. Flea market vendor sites are $15 per day or $25 for the whole weekend. Crafters are welcome. Vendors, contact Jody at 989-379-3282 or 989-657-2194. Visit www.alpenaantiquetractor.com.