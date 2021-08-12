Off the wire
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list Wednesday because of a sore right hip. Betts left Friday's game in the sixth due to right hip discomfort. He played Saturday and then sat out Sunday. He is batting .277 with 17 home runs and 44 RBI in 87 games for the defending World Series champions. Betts agreed last season to a $365 million, 12-year contract through 2032. His arrival signaled Los Angeles' determination to win the World Series after winning seven consecutive NL West titles and claiming the NL pennants in 2017 and 2018. Betts helped lead the Dodgers to their first World Series title since 1988.www.arkansasonline.com
