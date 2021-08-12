Off the wire

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list Wednesday because of a sore right hip. Betts left Friday's game in the sixth due to right hip discomfort. He played Saturday and then sat out Sunday. He is batting .277 with 17 home runs and 44 RBI in 87 games for the defending World Series champions. Betts agreed last season to a $365 million, 12-year contract through 2032. His arrival signaled Los Angeles' determination to win the World Series after winning seven consecutive NL West titles and claiming the NL pennants in 2017 and 2018. Betts helped lead the Dodgers to their first World Series title since 1988.

Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Pascal Siakam News

There’s been a lot of speculation about Pascal Siakam’s future in Toronto over the past year or so. Siakam, an NBA All-Star in 2020, has been the subject of several trade rumors over the past season. However, his future in Toronto is reportedly clear. According to reports, the Raptors have...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers ballgirl levels intruder who ran on field at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers security was on heightened alert this week, with the cheating Houston Astros headed to town with a full-capacity crowd for the first time since news of their scandal broke. Trash cans were seized. Costumed fans were side-eyed. Hecklers were warned. All in all, Los Angeles escaped the series without...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

New Knick Evan Fournier takes shot at Kevin Durant over his hair

Evan Fournier just arrived in New York, but he is already pouring some gasoline on the local Knicks-Nets rivalry. The veteran guard tweeted to his nearly 300,000 followers Monday asking for the best barber in New York City. After a fan made a funny reference to Brooklyn star Kevin Durant, Fournier replied, “He needs a barber too.”
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

John Wall trade’s shocking final ending for Wizards

In the summer of 2017, the Washington Wizards inked John Wall to a massive four-year, $170 million extension that kicked in during the 2019-20 season. Wall’s contract soon became the consensus worst deal in the entire league due to a number of injuries, and many saw the former No. 1 overall pick as an untradeable asset due to his insanely large contract.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Reportedly Suffers ‘Setback’ During Rehab For Red Sox

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Sunday provided great news and bad news for Red Sox injuries. Shortly after Alex Cora revealed Chris Sale will return next weekend, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported that Kyle Schwarber recently suffered a setback while rehabbing his injured hamstring. Boston acquired Schwarber, out since early July with a hamstring injury, in a July 29 trade with the Washington Nationals.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA News: What Eric Bledsoe Trade Means For Los Angeles Clippers

Eric Bledsoe is on the move once again, and his new home is the Los Angeles Clippers. The Kentucky product, alongside Steven Adams, two future first-round picks and their 10th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, was sent to the Memphis Grizzlies for Jonas Valanciunas and the 17th pick.
Religionospreyobserver.com

Hot Off The Christian News Wire; August 2021

Premier Productions Announces Elevation Nights Fall 2021 Tour. Elevation Nights brings the powerful worship experience of Elevation Church into arenas across the country this fall. After a cancelled 2020 tour and almost 15 months of minimal worship services, in an unprecedented way, Elevation Nights is set to lift spirits with a message of faith, hope and love.
MLBchatsports.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Week 19

With the 2021 baseball season in full swing, nailing the waiver wire and the players available are critical to beating out your league-mates in season-long leagues. Each week we will take a look at players who are rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues and can help out your season-long squads. Remember, if you aren’t scouring the waiver wire, you are falling behind.
MLBChico Enterprise-Record

What Khris Davis needs to achieve to make his Oakland A’s return

Not long after signing a minor league deal, Khris Davis joined the Triple-A Las Vegas roster this week with a chance to crack the Oakland A’s big league roster sometime this season. For that to happen, Davis must show some of the consistent power he flashed in the 2016-2018 seasons.
MLBswiowanewssource.com

AP Sportlight

1948 — Babe Didrikson Zaharias wins the U.S. Women’s Open golf title over Betty Hicks. 1950 — Ezzard Charles knocks out Freddie Beshore in the 14th round to retain his world heavyweight title. 1965 — Dave Marr edges Jack Nicklaus and Billy Casper to take the PGA Championship. 1966 —...
NBABlazer's Edge

Who Is Tony Snell? And Why Is He Now In Portland?

Tony Snell was born Tony Rena Snell Jr. in 1991 and is 29 years old. In high school he kept good company as he and Kawhi Leonard teamed up together to lead their team the Wolves to a 30-3 winning season. Then, after spending just three seasons with the Lobos in New Mexico he was drafted 20th by the Bulls. Two years into his tenure with Chicago he scored a career high 24 points with them, and although he was able to finally be part of the starting rotation he was unceremoniously yanked for no apparent reason at all until Doug McDermott got hurt and the coach was forced to let him play again. In the end though he was let go and found a new home with the Milwaukee Bucks the next year.
NBAHoopsHype

Patrick Beverley Trade?

JD Shaw: The Clippers have officially acquired Eric Bledsoe from the Grizzlies in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu. The LA Clippers are trading Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Eric Bledsoe, sources told ESPN on Sunday. The deal saves the Clippers $30 million in luxury tax and creates an $8.3 million traded-player exception that they will have a year to use. Bledsoe, 31, was drafted by the Clippers in 2010 and spent the first three years of his career with the franchise. A two-time member of the NBA’s All-Defensive team, Bledsoe is expected to play a significant role in the Clippers’ guard rotation.

