Off the wire

Tony Snell was born Tony Rena Snell Jr. in 1991 and is 29 years old. In high school he kept good company as he and Kawhi Leonard teamed up together to lead their team the Wolves to a 30-3 winning season. Then, after spending just three seasons with the Lobos in New Mexico he was drafted 20th by the Bulls. Two years into his tenure with Chicago he scored a career high 24 points with them, and although he was able to finally be part of the starting rotation he was unceremoniously yanked for no apparent reason at all until Doug McDermott got hurt and the coach was forced to let him play again. In the end though he was let go and found a new home with the Milwaukee Bucks the next year.