Bridgewater, Lock discuss quarterback competition
EAGAN, Minn. (KDVR) — Different state, same question for the Denver Broncos: Who will be the starting quarterback?. “Whatever time there is, we have to make it work,” said head coach Vic Fangio after the Broncos held their first of two joint practices against the Minnesota Vikings. “I’m confident we will. We’ve already had double the reps at this point today than we had last year at this point. We’ll make it work. Is it ideal? No, but we’ll make it work.”kdvr.com
Comments / 0