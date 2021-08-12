Cancel
NFL

Bridgewater, Lock discuss quarterback competition

By Dave Althouse
KDVR.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGAN, Minn. (KDVR) — Different state, same question for the Denver Broncos: Who will be the starting quarterback?. “Whatever time there is, we have to make it work,” said head coach Vic Fangio after the Broncos held their first of two joint practices against the Minnesota Vikings. “I’m confident we will. We’ve already had double the reps at this point today than we had last year at this point. We’ll make it work. Is it ideal? No, but we’ll make it work.”

