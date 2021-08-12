Deal Digest: Sunnylands Sells In Palm Springs, EMF Buys In Terre Haute.
Lafayette, IN – Mike Reed and Bill Christian’s Coastal Television Broadcasting Group has filed a $36.9 million deal to buy adult hits “95.3 Bob-FM” WBPE, country “Y-95” WYCM, CHR “Z-96.5” WAZY and talk “The Patriot” WSHY (1410) from Star City Broadcasting. The deal also includes the Lafayette, IN-licensed translator W282CJ at 104.3 which simulcast WSHY. The radio deal is part of a larger deal that also includes seven low-power television stations including WBPI-LD and WPBY-LD in Lafayette, IN; WNBJ-LD in Jackson, TN: and KJNB-LD and KJNE-LD in Jonesboro, AR – along with construction permits for two additional LPTVs in Jonesboro. The deal also includes a centralized NewsHub in Little Rock and the Nulogic Digital Marketing Agency. Broker: Kalil.www.insideradio.com
Comments / 0