Podcast Listening Is Growing Says Nielsen, Thanks In Part To Smart Speakers.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcasting’s audience size is again growing according to Nielsen Scarborough’s Podcasting Buying Power Service. After a flat 2020, the pandemic and ongoing recovery have inspired millions of new listeners to begin sampling podcasts, particularly from home where the growing smart speaker numbers make it easier to listen. Nielsen’s latest Audio...

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Podcastchatsports.com

How to listen to Maize n Brew Podcasts

You can’t go anywhere these days without someone plugging their podcast. Every site has one. Every person seemingly has one. And that’s great because it gives hosts the ability to connect more directly with you and provide added value to your experience. Maize n Brew is no different. Podcasts have...
Artskomando.com

Listen up! Starting a podcast? 4 tips that could make or break it

Whether you’re an aspiring show host or someone who has typed “What is a podcast?” into the search bar, you should check out our newest podcast. This episode of Kim Komando Explains is your one-stop-shop on all things audio-related. If you’re a longtime Kim Komando fan, you probably know she’s...
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

Country, News/Talk, CHR Dominate In Adult Demos, According To Nielsen.

Nielsen Audio's just-released “Audio Today” report shows Country as the top radio format in audience share in seven of 11 key audience demographics, including all 18-49 and 25-54 breakouts. News/talk also shows up prominently, leading among adults 18+ and second to Country among adults 25-54 and men 18-49 or 25-54.
TV & Videosinsideradio.com

Video Ad Bureau Tells Marketers Podcasting Is A Good Complement To TV.

There was a time that some ad reps positioned radio as a complement to television. But podcasting continues to change those conversations, as audio has become a hot medium and listening has soared. The latest evidence comes from the Video Advertising Bureau, which this week positioned podcasting as a complement to TV.
Musicmusicconnection.com

'Smart Rocker' Podcast Series from Kellie & Kimbra

The Kellie and Kimbra In The Moment podcast has shifted its focus to more music-related topics, starting with a "series" called the Smart Rocker Series. Recent podcasts are with Marc Ferrari (of Keel), who talks about starting a music publishing company for film and TV, which became very successful. Coming out within the next week or so is an interview with Jon Levin, the guitarist for Dokken.
NFLinsideradio.com

Locked On Podcasts Become First Piece Of Tegna’s Digital Sports Plan.

Local television powerhouse Tegna bought the Locked On Podcast Network for $13.8 million in January. The already-profitable sports podcast company is quickly becoming more than a side venture in audio for Tegna, which is beginning to lay out its plans for how Locked On will fit into its TV and video-focused portfolio.
Marketinginsideradio.com

‘Force Multiplier’ Podcast From Salesforce and iHeart Tackles Major Social Challenges.

A new branded podcast that brings together thought leaders from the business and nonprofit sectors launches today with a big ambition: using collaboration to tackle major challenges like health inequity, nutrition insecurity and climate change. “Force Multiplier,” an iHeartRadio Original podcast with Salesforce.org, spotlights the impact of working together across disciplines and sectors.
Businessinsideradio.com

Why Podcasting? For Amazon, The Answer Seems To Be Advertising.

Amazon has seen podcasting as a way to keep its Amazon Music service on par with rivals like Spotify and Apple Music. But in an interview with Bloomberg, an executive suggests capturing a share of podcast ad dollars is a bigger aim as the ecommerce giant invests millions of dollars to build its spoken word audio business.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasadvisor.com

Podcast – guest Arnold Snyder part 2

Our guest this week is Arnold Snyder. This is part 2 of our talk about his new book Radical Blackjack. We welcome your questions – send them to us at [email protected], or you can find me at @RWM21 on Twitter or https://www.facebook.com/GamblingWithAnEdge. Click to listen – Alt click to...
Technologymartechseries.com

Blubrry Podcasting Releases Easy Onboarding for Podcasters

Blubrry Podcasting has streamlined onboarding for podcasters launching new shows. As part of an upcoming series of UI/UX updates, Blubrry has released new onboarding to simplify the process for starting a new show, and/or for an existing podcaster to initiate or migrate a show. The significantly improved process for getting...
Societyanothermag.com

Seven New Podcasts You Should be Listening to This Summer

Journalist and author Shon Faye chats with a range of trailblazing LGBTQ+ elders in her first-ever podcast, Call Me Mother. The nine-episode show (there are more in the pipeline) examines queer history through a series of moving and enlightening personal narratives. There are stories from a former high-ranking Scientology lieutenant, Britain’s first openly trans army officer, and a pioneer of London’s lesbian punk (“rebel dyke”) scene, to name just a few. “We still often think about radicalism or change as something that has to come from the young,” Faye told AnOther earlier this year. “It was interesting to talk to people who have bucked that trend.”
TV & VideosDoor County Pulse

PODCAST: The Story of the Pulse Part VII: It Takes Two

David Eliot and Thomas McKenzie became co-founders of the Peninsula Pulse in the summer of 1996. In this episode of the Story of the Pulse, Andrew Kleidon is joined by McKenzie to talk about his recollection of spending time with his uncle, James McKenzie, backstage at the Peninsula Players Theatre, his meeting Eliot at Lawrence University, and how the Pulse was born.
Cincinnati, OHinsideradio.com

News Bites: WVXU, WHLI, RAB, ‘Kidd Kraddick Morning Show,’ WBNS.

News Bites for August 11... ...Cincinnati Public Radio news/talk WVXU (91.7), which is simulcast on WMUB (88.5), has dropped all music-formatted programming. The change coincides with the end of NPR’s “Ask Me Another” program and the retirement of Bill Cartwright, who hosted “Swing with Bill Cartwright.” The station will also discontinue airing the syndicated atmospheric music “Echoes” program and the locally-produced “Jazz with O.T.” New programs added to the schedule include “Cultivating Place,” “A Way with Words,” “Code Switch” and “Life Kit.” “In the last few years, there’s been an explosion of exciting new radio shows and podcasts focused on news, politics, current events, arts and culture, science, and storytelling,” a release read. “With an ear to bringing a wider diversity of voices to the Cincinnati airwaves and solidifying 91.7 WVXU as the full-time news/talk/information station serving our community, Cincinnati Public Radio has made the decision to stop airing shows which are based on musical recordings.”
MusicPunknews.org

Listen to Punknews Podcast #553!

Episode #553 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! On this episode Hallie, John, and Em talk about The Offspring parting with drummer Pete Parada, the new Chubby and The Gang song, the new Dream Nails video, Rebellion Fest's 2022 line-up, Charlie Watts sitting out the Rolling Stones tour, and the new single from Sarah and The Safe Word. There is also an in depth discussion of Boglins. Songs by Sprints, Vicious Dreams, and Slaughterhouse are played. Listen to the episode below.
Public Healthinsideradio.com

How’s Life For Air Talent During COVID? New Survey Has Some Answers.

The past year tested the mettle of radio air talent as they worked to keep entertaining, informing and connecting with the community during a global pandemic of massive proportion. A new survey of on-air personalities, producers and talent sidelined by COVID-triggered cutbacks shines a light on life in the air studio, whether that was at the station or at a makeshift set-up at home.

