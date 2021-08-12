Podcast Listening Is Growing Says Nielsen, Thanks In Part To Smart Speakers.

News Bites for August 11... ...Cincinnati Public Radio news/talk WVXU (91.7), which is simulcast on WMUB (88.5), has dropped all music-formatted programming. The change coincides with the end of NPR’s “Ask Me Another” program and the retirement of Bill Cartwright, who hosted “Swing with Bill Cartwright.” The station will also discontinue airing the syndicated atmospheric music “Echoes” program and the locally-produced “Jazz with O.T.” New programs added to the schedule include “Cultivating Place,” “A Way with Words,” “Code Switch” and “Life Kit.” “In the last few years, there’s been an explosion of exciting new radio shows and podcasts focused on news, politics, current events, arts and culture, science, and storytelling,” a release read. “With an ear to bringing a wider diversity of voices to the Cincinnati airwaves and solidifying 91.7 WVXU as the full-time news/talk/information station serving our community, Cincinnati Public Radio has made the decision to stop airing shows which are based on musical recordings.”