July PPMs Day 3: Classic Hits/Rock, News/Talk Dominate.

With classic hits on top in four of the 12 markets with total week 6+ PPM ratings reported by Nielsen in the third day of July PPMs, the format jumps to the top of the leaderboard with nine crowns so far for July, as news/talk gains three more for a total of eight among the 32 markets reporting these first three days. With three more classic rock stations atop their market's ratings in Day 3, the format claims five total prizes for July, one ahead of adult contemporary, which adds one more.