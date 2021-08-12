Cancel
July PPMs Day 3: Classic Hits/Rock, News/Talk Dominate.

insideradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith classic hits on top in four of the 12 markets with total week 6+ PPM ratings reported by Nielsen in the third day of July PPMs, the format jumps to the top of the leaderboard with nine crowns so far for July, as news/talk gains three more for a total of eight among the 32 markets reporting these first three days. With three more classic rock stations atop their market's ratings in Day 3, the format claims five total prizes for July, one ahead of adult contemporary, which adds one more.

www.insideradio.com

Jesusinsideradio.com

July PPMs, Day 2: News The Lead Story In DC, Seattle, Soft AC And Christian Tie In Tampa.

While the top-ranked station in eight of Nielsen's 12 PPM Day 2 markets for July stays in place in June, there's some interesting activity in those other four markets. Hubbard Radio's all news WTOP is Washington, DC's number one station for the first time this year, while in Minneapolis, iHeart classic hits KQQL takes over at the top from longtime champion, Hubbard hot AC KSTP (9.0-8.1-7.9). For the 20 markets covered in Days 1 and 2, the leaderboard shows news/talk (including all news) and classic hits leading with the top station in five markets each, and adult R&B and adult contemporary ahead in three markets.
Chicago, ILinsideradio.com

July PPMs Day 1: WBLS Takes Lead In NYC, News Back On Top In Chicago.

There's a changing of the guard in two of the top three markets, based on Day 1 of Nielsen's 6+ PPMs. In New York, for the first time ever, MediaCo adult R&B WBLS pushes ahead of iHeartMedia adult contemporary “106.7 Lite FM” WLTW after trailing by one-tenth of a point in June. And in Chicago, Audacy all news WBBM/WCFS reclaims the top spot for the first time since February. News or news/talk leads in three of these eight markets, with adult R&B and classic hits up front in two each, and AC in one.
Bakersfield, CAKGET 17

Studio 17 Live dominates KGET News in rock climbing

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan goes to Action Sports in Bakersfield to race KGET Sports Director Taylor Schaub in sports climbing. Action Sports offers day passes for rock wall climbing and they offer equipment for biking, skiing, snowboarding, and more. To learn more about Action Sports, click here.
Musickxlp941.com

8/9/21 Rock News

— Lynyrd Skynyrd is canceling some upcoming shows after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19. The classic rockers were set to perform at tonight’s Pro Football Hall of Fame concert along with country superstar Brad Paisley. That’s off the schedule now as well as three other shows in Atlanta; Jackson, Mississippi; and Cullman, Alabama. A statement from the band says Medlocke is at home resting and “responding well to treatment.”
fox35orlando.com

Garth Brooks stadium tour: Singer to 'assess' remaining dates amid COVID-19 surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Country star Garth Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Brooks said he is still scheduled to play the next two shows scheduled in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, but will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop, Seattle in September.
Whiskey Riff

And just like that, concerts may once again be coming to a standstill. As concerns about the spread of COVID-19 continue to grow, some singers are starting to rethink their tour plans. Garth Brooks announced today that he may put his Stadium Tour on pause. Garth Brooks is scheduled to play in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 7th, and Lincoln, Nebraska, on August 14th, but the singer announced that they will be taking three weeks off after those two dates […] The post Garth Brooks Considers Canceling Rest Of Stadium Tour Over Fear Of Rising COVID Numbers first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Musicthecountrynote.com

Chicago, ILinsideradio.com

Classic Rock, By The Numbers: NY's Q104, Chicago's 'The Drive' Houston's 'Eagle' Lead The Field.

In Inside Radio's latest edition of “By The Numbers,” a regular end-of-week look at standout trending stories driven by ratings or other key metrics, the focus is on Nielsen's top 25 Classic Rock stations ranked by weekly cume persons 12+, based on Nielsen’s most recent National Regional Database (fall 2020) reflecting both in- and out-of-market on-air and streaming listening. Leading the pack are iHeartMedia's “Q104.3” WAXQ New York, Hubbard Radio's “97.1 The Drive” WDRV Chicago and Cox Media Group's “The Eagle” KGLK Houston.
NFLinsideradio.com

SportsMap Radio Network Adds Three New Weekday Shows.

The SportsMap radio network adds three new shows to its weekday lineup: “Just Sayin’ It” with Cole Thompson, “In My Opinion” with Denton Day and “High Frequency” with Kevin Dziepak. “We have a number of partners who produce fabulous content for our network. I’m very excited about each of these...
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

Country, News/Talk, CHR Dominate In Adult Demos, According To Nielsen.

Nielsen Audio's just-released “Audio Today” report shows Country as the top radio format in audience share in seven of 11 key audience demographics, including all 18-49 and 25-54 breakouts. News/talk also shows up prominently, leading among adults 18+ and second to Country among adults 25-54 and men 18-49 or 25-54.
MusicCape Gazette

Classic Rock & Blues with Lastchance Band!

Saturday is for rockin’ and Lastchance Band is bringing the tunes this weekend! These guys know how to put on a show, playing all the hits from favorites like ZZ Top, Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton and more!
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

WEDG’s ‘Shredd & Ragan’ Cross The Hall For Mornings On Buffalo’s ’97 Rock.’

“Shredd & Ragan,” Ted Shredd and Tom Ragan, cross the hall, moving from Cumulus Media modern rock “103.3 The Edge” WEDG Buffalo to classic rock sister “97 Rock” WGRF, which has been without a morning show since the April firings of Rob Lederman, Rich Gaenzler and Chris Klein (“The Morning Bull Show”) after Lederman compared the color of toast to the skin tone of famous Black women. PD John Hager was also fired after the on-air incident.
Businessinsideradio.com

Leslie Scott

Leslie Scott, Audacy's Regional VP of Programming/Brand Manager – Alt Format, is transitioning into the newly-created role of VP of the company’s Exclusive Stations. Scott, who is based at KNDD Seattle (107.7), has also been overseeing KROQ Los Angeles (106.7), KITS San Francisco (105.3), KNRK Portland (94.7) and KKDO Sacramento (94.7).
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Inter Arma and Yautja Announce Winter 2021 Tour Dates

American metal bands, Inter Arma and Yautja, recently announced tour dates for their East Coast shows in December 2021. The two bands will also be joined by rock band Eye Flys and death metal band Yashira. The first show is set for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 1 but will not...
MusicKTLO

Classic Hits temporarily off the air

Classic Hits 101.7 FM is currently off the air due to a problem with the station’s transmitter. KTLO staff are working to get things back up and running here shortly.
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

2021's Format Report Card: CHR, Hot AC, Classic Hits On The Rise.

Inside Radio's analysis of Nielsen PPM cross-market average quarter-hour share data for Monday-Sunday 6am-midnight from January through July 2021 shows good news for a half dozen contemporary music based and both “classic” music formats, while news/talk and sports stations have been down-trending. Share trends among Persons 6+, 18-34 and 25-54 show steady month-to-month gains for CHR, adult contemporary and hot adult contemporary stations during the past seven months, with news/talk steadily declining since January.
Celebritiesinsideradio.com

Dave Grande

Dave Grande joins Cumulus Media classic rock KKFM Colorado Springs (98.1) as Promotions Director and afternoon host. Grande joins the station from Full Power Radio Hartford, where he served as an on-air personality and Promotions and Live Events Coordinator. “We believe we have found the perfect fit to complement our...

