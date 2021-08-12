Mixed Results From Auto In Q2. But Staying Top Of Mind Remains Priority For Dealers.
Automotive has traditionally been radio’s largest ad category. But with computer chip shortages brought on by the coronavirus significantly depleting inventories on dealer lots, radio’s public companies reported a mixed bag of results for the category during their second quarter earnings calls last week. Some saw large year-over-year increases in ad sales, while others are looking toward fourth quarter for a recovery.www.insideradio.com
Comments / 0