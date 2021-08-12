Barstool Likely To Focus More On Gaming As Parent Penn National Buys TheScore For $2 Billion.
The reach of podcaster Barstool Sports into sports gaming continues to grow as Penn National Gaming – the casino company that bought Barstool last year for $161.2 million – has struck a $2 billion deal to buy Toronto-based Score Media & Gaming. The acquisition gives it theScore app which, similar to Barstool, offers a mix of sports news, scores and increasingly, gaming information. Penn National CEO Jay Snowden said theScore would become a “powerful complement to the reach of Barstool Sports and its popular personalities and content.”www.insideradio.com
