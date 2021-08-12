Barstool Likely To Focus More On Gaming As Parent Penn National Buys TheScore For $2 Billion.

Penn National Gaming Inc. said Thursday it has agreed to acquire theScore, a digital media and sports betting company, from Toronto-based Score Media and Gaming Inc. for about $2.0 billion in cash and stock. Under the terms of the deal, theScore shareholders will receive $17 in cash and 0.2398 Penn shares for each theScore share owned, equal to $23 a share based on Penn National's 5-day volume weighted average trading price as of July 30. The deal has been approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Penn...