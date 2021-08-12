‘Force Multiplier’ Podcast From Salesforce and iHeart Tackles Major Social Challenges.
A new branded podcast that brings together thought leaders from the business and nonprofit sectors launches today with a big ambition: using collaboration to tackle major challenges like health inequity, nutrition insecurity and climate change. “Force Multiplier,” an iHeartRadio Original podcast with Salesforce.org, spotlights the impact of working together across disciplines and sectors.www.insideradio.com
