Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Good Pieces Vs. Bad Pieces

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe French playwright Molière once said, “Anyone can be an honorable man, and yet write verse badly.” Well, no one would dispute that there are many honorable men and women who write music. But if there are such things as “good pieces” or “great pieces,” then there must also be such things as bad pieces. There must be pieces that don’t work very well or don’t work at all, pieces that don’t offer much even to the most open-minded and honorable of music lovers.

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molière
Person
Handel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Composers#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicviolinist.com

Practicing long pieces

I would like to know how violinists organize their practice schedule to play three sonatas in a concert ( or to play a huge concerto like Tchaik or Elgar). Also, how do you organize your practice schedule when you learn for the first time a long movement ( like Mendelssohn's or Tchaik's).
Musicsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Pieces not Parts

It’s hard to write a good piece of music, a piece whose elements fit together in ways that make sense, a piece that has a beginning, a middle, and an end and that leaves the listener feeling that the time spent listening has been worthwhile. And I don’t know about you, but when I read a review saying that a piece is constructed entirely of “shimmering hazes of sound,” or “a parade of fascinating effects,” or “random rhythmic bursts and captivating colors,” I’m usually pretty sure that it’s a piece I’m not terribly interested in hearing.
Musicsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

"High" and "Low" in Music

In music, the terms “high” and “low,” as in “high notes” and “low notes,” “high pitched” and “low pitched,” are metaphors. High and low may be used to describe frequencies, or the relative position of printed notes on a musical staff, but printed notes are themselves merely symbols, not sounds, and frequencies and their measurements don’t actually have height. In reality, high notes are not physically higher, not farther from the surface of the earth, than low notes. But in English, high and low are the best terms we’ve been able to come up with to give us mental images of pitch. We forget that high and low are just metaphors, but we all agree on what they mean, so they’ve become indispensable. And since that’s the case, let’s keep hoping that when the soprano sings her highest notes and reaches the heights of passion at the high point of the opera—we won’t be let down.
Musicsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Calluses and Musicians

I’m guessing you haven’t thought much about this, but one of the things we musicians have to put up with is calluses. Not feeling sympathetic? But what if the calluses are peeling, or bleeding, or have bruises under or around them, or make you look like you’ve been attacked by a vampire? You can probably guess that string players have calluses on the tips of the fingers of their left hands, and you’ve seen the indelible marks on the necks of violinists and violists.
Musicsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Looking at Conductors

The other day, a friend asked me if orchestral musicians really look at the conductor when they’re playing. It’s an interesting question, because after all, how can you look at your music and play all the right notes if you’re also looking up at the person waving the baton? The answer is that you do both, but not always in the same proportion and not always at the same time. There are times—the beginnings of pieces, for example, or at other times when the music starts or stops, or when the tempo changes, when you have to look directly at the conductor.
Posted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 50 Progressive Rock Artists

As we all know, every music critic "best of" piece is created through rigorous experiments, with the results reviewed by a body of one's peers. Just kidding. Turns out this list of the 50 Best Progressive Rock Artists was based on opinion, not objective fact. There is no guidebook or grand methodology: We didn't force ourselves to shoehorn in a certain number of acts from a particular style or era; we didn't consult Metacritic or the Billboard charts; we didn't require a band to have multiple Minimoogs in their keyboard rigs. We just thought about it a lot — and ultimately went with our gut.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Yungblud releases ‘Fleabag’

Yungblud has released his new single “Fleabag” on the final day of his takeover of Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show. The track was accompanied by a visualizer that can be seen below. “I wrote ‘Fleabag’ in a really dark time of my life, when a lot of people around...
Scienceconwaydailysun.com

Jerry Knirk: Hit pieces

“Hit piece op-eds”? (Michael Knudson, Sun, Aug. 4.) It is certainly easier (though not productive) to resort to name-calling, conspiracy theories and false accusations than to delve deeply into the science and engage in scientific discussion. For the record, I have never been a member of the AMA for the very reasons pointed out by Knudson.
Entertainmentfuncheap.com

“Three Chords and the Truth” Online Stage Reading (Aug. 20-29)

“It’s only rock’n’roll, till it isn’t.” An indie musician tries to make lightning strike twice after a near miss with fame. What would you give for another bite at the golden apple? Three Chords and the Truth is a funny and tragic new play by Bay Area playwright Lynn Aylward that is being presented as a stage reading online at the wildly-exciting Edinburgh Fringe Festival — which for the first time ever Bay Area performance loves can attend online without scooting to Scotland. The play, a semi-finalist for the Bay Area Playwright’s Festival and Berkeley Rep Ground Floor, has a cast of diverse, outstanding actors, catchy indie music and is available on demand to fit in with your schedule.
Brooklyn, NYEast Hampton Star

Bits and Pieces 08.19.21

The Arts Center at Duck Creek in Springs will present a concert by Darian Donovan Thomas, a Brooklyn-based composer, multi-instrumentalist, and interdisciplinary artist, on Sunday at 5 p.m. Mr. Thomas’s work explores the intersectionality of genre, identities, and artistic medium, with the goal of making audience members “realize they are...
WorldSoompi

Veteran Actress Kim Min Kyung Passes Away

Veteran actress Kim Min Kyung has passed away at the age of 61. On August 17, her agency, DaHong Entertainment, confirmed, “Kim Min Kyung passed away yesterday (August 16).” She is currently laid to rest at a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place on August 18. Born...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Melissa Joan Hart Has COVID and Struggles to Breathe

Melissa Joan Hart is pleading with her fans to get vaccinated and also take COVID precautions. In a new Instagram video the 45-year-old actress reveals that she is battling COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, and that she is struggling to breathe. Read on to learn about the actress' battle against COVID-19 and what she hopes others can learn from her experience. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Santa Monica, CAgoodmorningamerica.com

Tyra Banks takes a 'wig break' and shows off fresh-faced selfies

Tyra Banks has famously been known to say "smile with your eyes," and she's doing just that in her latest lineup of selfies. On Instagram, the supermodel, businesswoman and television personality gave fans a glimpse of her natural beauty as she showed off a fresh, makeup-free look along with a top-knot hairstyle.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde makes moving plea in latest post that leaves fans in awe

 America's Got Talent star Nightbirde has been blown away by the support she's received from people around the world since her debut on the show. The talented singer has been inundated with messages and gifts, including some incredible artwork. And this week, Nightbirde took to Instagram to ask her fans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy