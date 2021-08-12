Cancel
Religion

Another Oldies Station Bites The Dust.

insideradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe oldies format, once a staple on the FM dial across the country, has lost another outlet. “CV-104.3” KHCV Palm Springs, which proudly proclaimed itself as “The only radio station playing over 4 decades of the Valley’s Greatest Hits,” has flipped to a Spanish-language religious format ahead of a $500,000 sale by Sunnylands Broadcasting to Iglesia Pentecostal Vispera Del Fin. The non-profit religious broadcaster has already begun operating the station under a local marketing agreement.

