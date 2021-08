While the top-ranked station in eight of Nielsen's 12 PPM Day 2 markets for July stays in place in June, there's some interesting activity in those other four markets. Hubbard Radio's all news WTOP is Washington, DC's number one station for the first time this year, while in Minneapolis, iHeart classic hits KQQL takes over at the top from longtime champion, Hubbard hot AC KSTP (9.0-8.1-7.9). For the 20 markets covered in Days 1 and 2, the leaderboard shows news/talk (including all news) and classic hits leading with the top station in five markets each, and adult R&B and adult contemporary ahead in three markets.