Obituary -- Norman Henry Parsons

Norman Henry Parsons was born to Wendell H.and Donna Lou (Carter) Parsons on June 25, 1943, in Richfield, Utah. He passed away at his home in Fallon, NV on August 10, 2021. Norman spent most of his childhood in Crescent Mills and Greenville, CA. After three years in the Army, Norman returned home and on June 13, 1965, he married Nelda Lee Lambert in Reno, Nevada. They were sealed for time and eternity in the Manti, Utah Temple on February 19, 1992.