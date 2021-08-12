Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richfield, UT

Obituary -- Norman Henry Parsons

By Rachel Dahl
thefallonpost.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorman Henry Parsons was born to Wendell H.and Donna Lou (Carter) Parsons on June 25, 1943, in Richfield, Utah. He passed away at his home in Fallon, NV on August 10, 2021. Norman spent most of his childhood in Crescent Mills and Greenville, CA. After three years in the Army, Norman returned home and on June 13, 1965, he married Nelda Lee Lambert in Reno, Nevada. They were sealed for time and eternity in the Manti, Utah Temple on February 19, 1992.

www.thefallonpost.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, UT
City
Manti, UT
State
Nevada State
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
State
Utah State
City
Richfield, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Battle Mountain Nv#Funeral Services#The Gardens Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Army
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...

Comments / 0

Community Policy