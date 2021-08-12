Cancel
Climate Change Is Making the Rocky Mountains Inhospitable to Some Small Mammals

By Angela Ufheil
5280.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study published in Ecology shows that some of Colorado’s cutest critter populations are living at higher and higher elevations—and could soon be pushed out of the state. To climb a mountain is to ascend through distinct worlds. The dry grasslands of the plains change to thick ponderosa forests in the foothills. Further up, Douglas firs briefly dominate the landscape before flora better suited for the subalpine environs, such as Engelmann spruce, takes over. Finally, that scraggly foliage gives way to the alpine tundra. Throughout the journey, temperatures grow cooler.

