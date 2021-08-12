Cancel
Ruby Branch Farms offering sunflower maze photo opportunities

By MEGAN PURAZRANG EDITOR@FRANKLINFAVORITE.COM
Franklin Favorite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuby Branch Farms has officially opened it sunflower patch for the third consecutive season. This is the first year the flower field has been designed as a 3-acre maze, according to Ruby Branch Farms owner Laney Snider. Snider said there are currently five different stations “hidden” throughout the maze that...

