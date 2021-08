As soon as I got my vaccine appointment, I calculated when I would be fully protected, and started making travel plans. However, as the Delta variant began causing COVID-19 cases to rise throughout the country (even in vaccinated people), I started to reconsider my bookings. I’m not the only one rethinking travel―according to a survey by Travel Again, 61 percent of leisure travelers feel at least somewhat less confident about traveling due to the prevalence of COVID variants. But are these fears unfounded? I reached out to medical experts to find out.