These amazing Gorgonzola Stuffed Burgers are also packed with sautéed wild mushrooms and caramelized red onion marmalade. This is one of those recipes that I spotted in a cookbook full of favorite restaurant recipes when I was visiting my sister many, many years ago. The restaurant was called, “La Taverna.” And I have no idea of its location. My sister has long ditched the cookbook. I did some Googling to try and figure it out, but most restaurants with that name are Italian. Anyway, I’m thankful for this restaurant generously sharing their recipe for these gorgonzola stuffed burgers. They’re fabulous!