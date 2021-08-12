Find your next purchase/gig/home and more!

Cancel
Park Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOCIAL MEDIA and CONTENT SPECIALIST The Park City Chamber/Bureau is currently accepting applications for a full-time Social Media and Content Specialist. We are looking for a highly motivated individual with a strong background in creative writing, development of original content (copy / photo / video), and social medial management. The ideal candidate is passionate about sharing the Park City/Summit County experience with potential guests. Qualified candidates must have a four-year degree in communications, journalism or marketing and at least 1-2 years of relevant/related work experience. For a complete job description / responsibilities / qualifications, please visit: https://www.visitparkcity.com No phone calls, please. Qualified applicants should submit resume to: hr@VisitParkCity.com.

