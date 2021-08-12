TOBY MOORE: Why are you the way you are?

There is a beautiful story about gods and music. Apparently, gods became very unhappy with the earthlings because of strife, wars, and general anarchy in the world. They came to earth and told earthlings that they will destroy them. However, gods wanted to give earthlings a chance so they asked them to give a single reason why they should not be destroyed. “We have produced great beings like Buddha, Christ, Mohammed, etc. who have given us great teachings”, said earthlings. Gods retorted that maximum number of human killings have taken place in the name of religion. Earthlings then recounted the great technological inventions that mankind has produced to which gods replied that there are still some 2 billion people living in tremendous hardship and poverty despite these inventions. The reasoning and response of gods stumped the earthlings.