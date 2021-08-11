Top-shelf cocktail bars in Philly

Drinking in Philadelphia is a funny thing. We love to drink in this city, but the state seems to try to foil us at every turn, making it harder, more expensive, and less convenient to buy great drinks of all kinds. Perhaps nowhere is that clearer than in Philadelphia’s cocktail scene, which is still on the small side. Contributor Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme dug a little and found unlikely watering holes that can serve you more than a citywide.