On Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, Richard "Ritchie" Allen Bussard ended his pacing at the Pearly Gates, nodded to St. Peter, and rushed to his savior. He was reunited with his Daddy-O (Frank) and father-in-law Bill. He then rekindled with Lorraine, Mike, Amy, and little Jacob. All his grandparents, Adeline, Mario, Patsy, Otis and Anna, were there. He met his brothers Anthony and Joseph for the first time. Lastly, Jack and Billy rushed him off to his celebration feast, while Skippy and Boomer laid at his feet.