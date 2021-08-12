Opinion: 3 manifestations of the same threat
“Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”. Dr. King didn’t know the half of it. Those words, after all, are from 1963. Back then, the idea of U.S. citizens and lawmakers attacking their own democracy would have been unthinkable, flouting precautions in a deadly pandemic unimaginable, ignoring a threat to our very planet inconceivable. Of course, back then, information came through a few reliable conduits: Walter Cronkite, Chet Huntley, David Brinkley, the local paper.www2.ljworld.com
Comments / 0