Opinion: 3 manifestations of the same threat

I appreciated and used the voter guide that the Journal-World provided for the recent primary election. I was distressed, though, to see that one of the questions provided to school board candidates was “Equity has been a big part of school board work in recent years. What do you think is the biggest challenge addressing equity in Lawrence schools and what do you believe needs to be done to improve equity?” This question presumes that equity in education is a desirable goal. That may be so, but equity in this sense is a controversial claim. A lively discussion is taking place in this country about which goal is appropriate, equality or equity. An example of criticism of the equity goal comes from Washington Post columnist George Will, who recently wrote, “[Equity] involves ascribing all disparities in social outcomes to racism, and requiring government to use explicitly racial criteria when allocating supposedly remedial benefits.” I assume that the goal of the voter guide is to educate voters, and that is a worthy aim. The Journal-World would have performed a better educational service had its question to candidates been: “Equity has been a big part of school board work in recent years. It is a controversial goal. Which do you support as a goal for USD 497, equity or equality, and why?”