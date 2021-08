At Bartlett Regional Hospital, patient safety is the highest priority. An ongoing pandemic doesn’t detract from Bartlett Regional Hospital’s highest priority: the wellbeing and safety of its patients. BRH takes the most protective possible measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. All patients, visitors, and staff must wear masks covering their nose and mouth, and use hand sanitizer placed at entrance screening areas, along with temperature monitoring and a simple questionnaire assessment. Whether you’re coming in for an emergency or a scheduled visit, these time-tested and proven methods for infectious disease prevention are in place to keep you and BRH staff safe.