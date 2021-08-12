Cancel
Dyersville, IA

Local baseball fans ready at moment's notice for Field of Dreams Game

By JIM LEITNER jim.leitner@thmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDYERSVILLE, Iowa — Mark Simon would prefer not being called into action during the Major League Baseball Field of Dreams Game. But, if it happens, Simon will be ready. The long-time Dyersville youth coach landed a spot on the tarp crew for tonight’s ground-breaking game. The crew includes roughly 30 local baseball enthusiasts under the direction of Ossian, Iowa, native Isaiah Lienau, who works full-time for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.

